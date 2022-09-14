7704 Radnor Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,550,000
Sold price: $3,550,000
8600 Rapley Gate Terrace, Potomac
Four-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: #3,150,000
Sold price: $3,050,000
8 Melrose St. East, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,800,000
Sold price: $2,783,505
5313 Blackstone Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,950,000
Sold price: $2,700,000
9212 Cedar Way, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,335,000
5903 Osceola Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,285,000
Sold price: $1,250,000
14 Infield Court North, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,150,000
9601 Page Ave., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,035,000
Sold price: $1,035,000