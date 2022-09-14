Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan- born fast food chain, announces grand opening of new location in downtown Gaithersburg Thursday, coinciding with Central American Independence Day.

The grand opening celebration at 426 N. Frederick Ave. will start at 10 a.m. and the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., according to a release from the restaurant chain.

The grand opening will feature an appearance from Pollito, the company’s mascot, a variety of on-site giveaways including a spinning wheel for giveaways, Central American music, free samples of Pollo Campero’s chicken and drinks, desserts and more.

The restaurant specializes in chicken based on family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, according the release. The restaurant’s chicken options are hand-breaded fried and slow marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken.

The chain has nearly 400 locations worldwide, with over 80 locations in the U.S., with approximately 100 more planned to open in the country, following a $1.8 billion investment from CMI Foods, according to the release.

The Gaithersburg location was previously in Lakeforest Mall.