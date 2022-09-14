Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The thefts occurred on East West Highway, Colston Drive, 16th Street and the area of Lanier Drive and Porter Road. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Elm Street around 5:15 p.m. Sept. 3.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 28 and 31. The thefts occurred on Orleans Terrace, Euclid Drive, Rockville Pike and Clermont Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the first block of Webb Road between 11 p.m. Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 3. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between 2 p.m. Aug. 28 and 3 p.m. Aug. 29. The thefts occurred on Winterberry Lane, Burdette Court, Winterberry Place and Anniston Road. A boy was arrested in connection with three of the thefts.
- Money, property and a part were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3. The thefts occurred on Stonewood Lane, Rock Spring Drive and Greyswood Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7200 block of Armat Drive between 8 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7600 block of Winterberry Place between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29. A spare key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 29.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 7700 block of Granada Drive early Aug. 29.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicle
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13300 block of Deerbrook Drive between 10 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. Aug. 28.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 16000 block of Frederick Road between midnight Aug. 30 and 7:20 a.m. Aug. 31. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 31.
- A vehicle was taken in the 15500 block of Frederick Road around 2:50 p.m. Sept. 2. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key in the ignition. It was recovered three days later.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 17800 block of Elgin Road between noon Aug. 27 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28. A key was taken from the home and used to steal the vehicle. It was recovered Aug. 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19700 block of Wootton Avenue between 9 p.m. Aug. 27 and 7 a.m. Aug. 28. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day. A boy was arrested.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19600 block of Gott Street between 1:30 and 8 a.m. Sept. 3.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3. The thefts occurred on Kennett and 16th streets, Eastern and Gist avenues, Blair Mill Way and East West Highway. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. Two thefts occurred in the 9900 block of Georgia Avenue and the other occurred in the 9100 block of Kingsbury Drive. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1. The thefts occurred on 10th, Domer and Garland avenues. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. The thefts occurred on Cottrell Terrace, Beacon Road, Northampton Drive and Sierra Street. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles in the 11400 through 12000 blocks of Old Columbia Pike between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 100 block of Croydon Court early Aug. 31.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road between noon Aug. 27 and 6 a.m. Aug. 28.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 100 block of St. Lawrence Drive between 7 p.m. Aug. 31 and 7 a.m. Sept. 1. The motorcycle was recovered Sept. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Cherry Hill Road between midnight Aug. 6 and noon Aug. 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12100 block of Tech Road between 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 1 a.m. Aug. 31. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3900 block of Dunes Way between 1:10 and 9 p.m. Aug. 31. A vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money from a man in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Aug. 28. The robber displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Five people assaulted two boys and took their property in the 800 block of Order Road around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from Kripps Jewelers in the 10100 block of Colesville Road early Aug. 28. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18800 block of S. Meadow Fence Road between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Two thefts occurred in the 9900 block of Stedwick Road and the third occurred in the 9800 block of Centerway Road. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane early Sept. 2. The victim reported losing her key two days earlier. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18600 block of Strawberry Knoll Road early Sept. 3. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from a storage unit at U-Haul Storage in the 7800 block of Beechcraft Avenue between 9 p.m. Aug. 30 and 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Force was reported.
