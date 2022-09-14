Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line

During a briefing on Tuesday before the Montgomery County Council, Matthew Pollack, the Purple Line executive director for the Maryland Transit Administration, said there are supply chain issues and workers shortage concerns that continue to delay construction of the 16-mile light rail line. Pollack also said the state can’t make any commitments when it comes to an early reopening of the section of the Capital Crescent Trail that parallels the line between Bethesda and Silver Spring. Council Member Andrew Friedson said prior subcontractors had indicated the trail would open a year before the light rail opens [WTOP].

Man hospitalized after house fire in Rockville

A man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in the basement of a home on Rocking Horse Road in Rockville around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Dave Pazos, the man’s injuries are not considered life threatening [Fox 5].

Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe bakery makes Bon Appétit‘s top 50 list

Z&Z Manoushe, a bakery that opened last year in Rockville serving grilled flatbreads, has made Bon Appétit magazine’s annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America. Palestinian-American brothers Danny and Johnny Dubbaneh, who also run Z&Z spice company, opened the bakery in the fall of 2021 [Washingtonian].

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 80 degrees

