Montgomery County Public Schools is partnering with county police and the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold a series of “gun education” assemblies at high schools this fall about the dangers and impact of gun violence.

The district announced the partnership, which also includes the State’s Attorney’s Office, for the assemblies on Tuesday, one day before Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on lockdown due to the false report of a gun on campus.

MCPS and local law enforcement are partnering to “educate our high school students about how to keep schools and students safe,” according to a message sent to MCPS high school families.

According to the message, students will receive information at the assemblies on the consequences of breaking gun laws, nonviolent conflict resolution and the “see something, say something” approach. The assemblies will also include information on warning signs that someone may want to harm themselves or others.

County officials have said 790 illegal guns were seized so far this year through Aug. 14 — a nearly 75% increase since 2020, according to a press release from MCPS. Maryland residents under the age of 21 may not possess a firearm, and anyone 16 or older found with a gun will be charged as an adult.

Last month, the State’s Attorney’s Office held a gun buyback event in partnership with MCPS and Rockville police, which led to the collection of 300 guns.

MCPS did not provide a specific schedule for the assemblies, but said the sessions would begin in coming days and weeks, and that individual schools would share specific schedules.

