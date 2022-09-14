The downtown Silver Spring location of flip’d by IHOP, a sub chain of the IHOP restaurant franchise, will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday at 8537 Georgia Ave., the restaurant chain announced Wednesday.

The first 100 guests in line will receive a free flip’d by IHOP original pancake bowl, according to a news release. The pancake bowl features four buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter.

The Silver Spring location will be the third opening of the chain, with the fourth location still anticipated for Cincinnati, Ohio. The other two locations are in Lawrence, Kansas and New York City.

The menu at flip’d by IHOP will feature reimagined breakfast classics such as Buttermilk Pancake Bowls and egg sandwiches. The egg sandwiches, also referred to as “egg sammies,” on the restaurant’s website, have multiple options including The Classic, which features the choice of hickory-smoked bacon or sausage patty along with American cheese with folded eggs, or The Cali, which features avocado, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, pepper jack cheese and avocado cream with folded eggs.

The restaurant also will offer lunch and dinner menu items including burritos and bowls such as The Late Night, which features a black Angus steak burger over cheesy French fires, topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, pickles and flip’d sauce. The menu also includes black Angus steak burgers and chicken sandwiches as lunch and dinner menu items.

To see the full list of menu items, visit the flip’d by IHOP website.