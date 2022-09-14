Farrow & Ball, a U.K.-based store specializing in paint and wallpaper, plans to open on Bethesda Row in December, landlord Federal Realty announced on Tuesday.

The store will be at 7118 Bethesda Lane, next to Simon Pearce and the Shade Store, according to a press release. Previously, that space was set to house Little Sesame—a hummus and pita eatery. However, Little Sesame announced in August it would not be opening brick-and-mortar establishments due to continued economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farrow & Ball started in Dorset, England, in 1946, according to a press release. The store offers “richly pigmented paints and handcrafted wallpapers using only the highest-quality ingredients.”

On Farrow & Ball’s website, customers can browse each paint and wallpaper variety by color and design, and find advice for decorating their homes.

Farrow & Ball’s Bethesda showroom will join another Farrow & Ball that opened on Wisconsin Avenue eight years ago in Northwest D.C.

