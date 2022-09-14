From dancing to watching films, there are a variety of ways to celebrate Latin culture during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct.15.

Here are six local activities to attend.

Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation

Montgomery College presents its Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff celebration, Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center at Montgomery College’s Takoma Park/Silver Spring, 7995 Georgia Ave.

The event will include a reception, cultural performances, remarks from college leaders and networking.

For a full list of the college’s Hispanic Heritage Month events and to RSVP for this event, visit the college’s Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.

Salsa in the Park

Montgomery Parks presents Salsa in the Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Long-Branch Arliss Neighborhood Park. The event will feature free dance lessons and live music by local band La Colombopercutiva. There will also be food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, available through local vendors.

AFI Latin American Film Festival

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in downtown Silver Spring presents the 33rd AFI Latin American Film Festival from Sept. 22 to Oct. 12. The festival will feature 41 films from 21 countries, opening with the East Coast premiere of ARGENTINA, 1985 and closing with Brazilian-Portuguese co-production DRY GROUND BURNING.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and passes for the festival start at $150. Tickets can be purchased on AFI’s website. The theater is at 8633 Colesville Road.

Attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the past 72 hours.

Coco and Crafts!

Aspen Hill Library presents Coco and Crafts! from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

The event will feature a screening of Coco followed by the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month crafts at the library at 4407 Aspen Hill Road.

Latin Rhythms Festival

The BlackRock Center for the Arts presents the Latin Rhythms Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 1. The free event at 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown includes a street market, local artists, Latino-owned businesses to buy from and multiple performances.

Hispanic Heritage Dance

Fundación Panamá, a nonprofit organization serving the Panamanian community in the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C., presents the Hispanic Heritage Dance from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 1 at American Legion Post 86 at 2013 Viers Mill Road in Rockville.

Along with music and dancing, there will be Panamanian food for sale.

Tickets are $30 for pre-order until Sept. 24; after that date tickets will cost $40. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

Another event, not officially tied into Hispanic Heritage Month, offers tango and milonga lessons.

Tango lessons

Tango Brillante DC presents lessons and a dance from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Ballroom Back Room, 7300 MacArthur Blvd. in Glen Echo. There will be a tango lesson at 6:30 p.m., a milonga lesson at 7:30 p.m. and a social dance from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Lessons are taught at Glen Echo Park every Sunday. For more information, visit the Tango Brillante Facebook page.