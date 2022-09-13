Tenants, advocates push for rent control in Montgomery County



As housing costs climb, some tenants in Montgomery County are calling for rent control.

Activists with immigrant advocacy organization CASA, Jews United for Justice, and a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America gathered Friday to support pending rent control legislation while members of the Small Multifamily Owners Association, a local landlord group, held Zoom meetings with county lawmakers. On the steps of the council building, demonstrators urged elected officials to support the temporary bill, which would ban rent increases over 4.4% for six months. [WAMU]

Former fire chief Jimmy Jarboe dies



Jimmy Jarboe, who spent more than 60 years as a Takoma Park firefighter, has died, the department announced Sunday.

Jarboe, 83, retired as a professional firefighter in 1998 because of health issues but continued serving as a volunteer chief until 2008. [MCM]

MCPS superintendent recaps first two weeks of school



Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Monifa McKnight shared insights and goals for the year after the first two weeks of the school year. The school district has officially hit pre-pandemic enrollment levels, she said, with a current student body of more than 161,000 students. [WUSA]

