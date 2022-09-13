Getty Images

The following is a chart of the colleges and universities where 2022 graduates from eight Bethesda-area high schools applied, were accepted and—new to the chart this year—enrolled. The chart is based on data provided by the schools. The schools are: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Walt Whitman and Walter Johnson in Bethesda; Albert Einstein in Kensington; Winston Churchill in Potomac; Richard Montgomery and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville; and Montgomery Blair in Silver Spring.

The information that the schools sent is self-reported by students, so school officials could not guarantee its accuracy. Churchill provided only data from schools that had at least three applicants, and Richard Montgomery provided only data from schools that had at least four applicants, so we have designated some of their numbers as not applicable (N/A). For brevity’s sake, we have limited the list to colleges and universities with at least six applicants from the combined high schools.

This story appears in the September/October 2022 issue of Bethesda Magazine.