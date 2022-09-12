Silver Spring’s Regal Majestic to remain open after parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Cineworld Group — the world’s second-largest movie chain operator and owner of Regal Cinemas — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a company statement. Cineworld said in its statement that its locations — including the Regal Magestic at 900 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring — will remain open. [Source of the Spring]

Montgomery County firefighters rescue cat trapped behind house’s walls

Fire and rescue responders in Montgomery County rescued a cat trapped in a home’s first-floor walls Saturday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received a call from Strauss Terrace in Calverton about the stuck cat. Firefighters said in a tweet that the cat fell from a third-floor crawl space down to first floor, where it got trapped behind the walls. [WTOP]

Bethesda company creates carrot chews for grown-ups

Eat the Change, the plant-friendly Bethesda snack company founded by Honest Tea inventor Seth Goldman and D.C. celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, has launched Organic Carrot Chews. Eat the Change already markets Cosmic Carrot Chews, a vegetable snack for kids. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83

In case you missed it:

Residents call for more safety measures along Old Georgetown Road

Former Whitman Crew coach sentenced to three years in prison on sex abuse charges in teen rower case

Elrich’s office, police union say agreement governing release of personnel records helps prevent mistakes