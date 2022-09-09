Montgomery County police have arrested a man who they say shot and injured a person in July at a White Oak convenience store.

Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, in connection with a July 12 shooting, police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the Dash In convenience store in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 8 p.m. July 12 for the report of a shooting, police said. However, police did not find a victim at the scene.

Police then received a call from a hospital for someone suffering from a gunshot wound, and later determined the victim was the person who had been shot earlier.

Police obtained a warrant for Sani’s arrest and arrested him Sept. 3 as he was getting off a plane at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. He is being held without bond, police said.

No attorney for Sani was listed in court records as of Friday morning.

