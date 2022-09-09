MCPS tout student wellness centers to support students’ mental health

School officials in Montgomery County say they have hired additional social workers, one for each of the system’s 26 high schools, and plan to open wellness centers at all high schools this school year focused on supporting students’ mental health. [WTOP]

Friedson holds pedestrian and bicyclist safety walk Friday

County Council Member Andrew Friedson is holding a walk Friday in Bethesda along Old Georgetown Road (MD187) to draw attention to pedestrian and bicycle safety. He will be joined by representatives from the Maryland State Highway Administration; state Sen. Susan Lee; and state Dels. Ariana Kelly, Marc Korman and Sara Love to discuss much needed pedestrian and bicycle safety measures. [MyMCMedia]

D.C., Maryland, Virginia react to passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

D.C., Maryland and Virginia leaders and residents are pouring in their condolences following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II after more than 70 years as the United Kingdom’s matriarch. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 83

