A former crew coach and teacher at Bethesda’s Walt Whitman High School was sentenced Friday to three years in prison on sex-related charges involving teen rowers he coached.

Kirk Shipley, now 48, of Northwest Washington, D.C., was charged in August 2021 with first and second-degree child sexual abuse of a secondary education student in connection with charges that he had sexual interactions with rowers ages 17 and 18 at the time, according to authorities.

In June, Shipley pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree sex abuse of a secondary education student, and possession of a sexual performance by a minor.

D.C. police have said Shipley had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in the summer of 2013, just after she had graduated from Whitman. The student, a rower with the Whitman Crew club, a parent-run organization, was also in Shipley’s history class when she was a junior, she told police. Shipley had been her head coach since her sophomore year, according to authorities.

Shipley invited the 17-year-old to his home in the district and had sex with her one month after she graduated, police have said. Their relationship continued into the fall of 2013 after the victim had started college, according to prosecutors.

The second victim, who was on the crew team from 2014 to 2018, got to know Shipley when he became the head coach her sophomore year, and he was also her history and geography teacher, according to prosecutors.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, exchanged thousands of text messages with Shipley from February 2018 until her graduation four months later, authorities have said. Starting in May 2018, Shipley would pick up the victim and drive her to his home where he would sexually abuse her, according to prosecutors.

An outside consultant conducted a “culture review” of the women’s crew team in June 2021 after seven rowers complained about Shipley and the board of directors received “disconcerting feedback” about him, Dave Charlton, who was formerly the board president, has said previously. The board has said those complaints did not involved allegations of sexual misconduct.

The board suspended Shipley in the summer of 2021 during the culture review, but then rehired him for the fall season. Eight days after being rehired, Shipley was arrested by D.C. police, and he was then fired by the club.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Maribeth Raffinan sentenced Shipley to 36 months in prison, with 12 months suspended on the sex abuse charge, and 24 months with 12 suspended on the charge of possession of a sexual performance by a minor. The sentence terms will run consecutively, she said.

As part of his punishment, Shipley will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

This story will be updated

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com