Five people have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances after Montgomery County police learned that they had planned to gather earlier this month in Clarksburg, authorities say.

Isaac Walker, 22, of Germantown; Malik Walker, 20, of Germantown; Kristin Walsh, 19, of Derwood; Kim Peaks, 19, of Gaithersburg; and a 14-year-old boy have been charged, police said Friday in a press release.

Police said a confidential informant told officers that a large gathering was planned around 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in Clarksburg, police said. Detectives then learned that others would be carrying illegal firearms at the gathering, which was to be held at an undisclosed location.

Around 7:40 p.m. that night, the five suspects were seen leaving the location in multiple vehicles, according to police. After conducting two traffic stops at separate locations, officers found controlled dangerous substances (CDS) in both vehicles. Police also found three loaded guns, one of which was a ghost gun, as well as “assorted CDS and paraphernalia.”

Both Isaac and Malik Walker, along with Walsh and Peaks were charged with illegal possession of a firearm and controlled dangerous substance charges, police said. Isaac and Malik Walker are brothers, according to Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman.

The 14-year-old was charged and released to his parents, police said. Bethesda Beat does not name juveniles who are charged with crimes.

