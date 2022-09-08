This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022 to include additional details

A natural gas leak occurred in Aspen Hill on Thursday morning after a construction crew struck a 4-inch line, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

The gas leak occurred in the area of 3020 Hewitt Ave., according to Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer. Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters responded after a construction crew struck the line. He did not have additional details.

Gas service to the area has been shut off.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat that “a few people” in the area were evacuated and others sheltered in place. A portion of Hewitt Avenue is closed while Washington Gas crews work on repairing the leak, Piringer said. He was not sure how long the repair would take.

Andre Francis, a Washington Gas spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Thursday that they were notified of the gas leak at 10:30 a.m. and that 105 meters were affected. Gas was shut off at 11:11 a.m., he wrote. Crews are continuing to make repairs.

