Rockville-based real estate data firm moving to North Bethesda

Bright MLS Inc., a real estate data company based in Rockville, is moving its headquarters to the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda.

The firm will lease 13,455 square feet at 909 Rose Ave., which fills out the 16-story office tower. Federal Realty Investment Trust owns the building, and has its headquarters there.

Other tenants in the building include Beiser Law Firm, Kuta Software LLC, Rowe Weinstein Sohn PLLC, Rycon Construction, United Solutions and Industrious, a co-worker space. [Washington Business Journal]

Police cancel house party in Laytonsville after viral video

Montgomery County Police shut down a house party scheduled for Labor Day in Laytonsville after its promotion went viral.

A video that spread across several social media platforms tipped police off to the event, which hundreds of people were expected to attend. Parties Got Talent, the promoters of the event, relocated the party to Ocean City. [WUSA9]

County Council Member Andrew Friedson to host Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Walk on Friday

Andrew Friedson and several other local elected officials are scheduled to attend an event on Friday designed to spread awareness about a dangerous stretch for pedestrians and cyclists: a portion of Old Georgetown Road in District 1, which he represents.

The road has been the site of numerous crashes in recent years, some fatal. The event starts at 9 a.m. in the North Bethesda United Methodist Church parking lot. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 80 degrees

In case you missed it…

