Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles in the 7900 block of Connecticut Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 19 and 23. The thefts occurred in the 5600 block of Randolph Road and the 11700 block of Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6200 block of Vorlich Lane between 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. Aug. 22. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Four vehicles were stolen from Euro Motorcars in the 7000 block of Arlington Road early Aug. 25. Keys were stolen and used to steal the vehicles. One vehicle was recovered the same day.
Attempted armed carjacking
- Someone tried to steal a man’s vehicle in the 8500 block of 16th Street early Aug. 23. The attacker displayed a weapon and took cash from the victim.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway between 11 p.m. Aug. 21 and 6 a.m. Aug. 22. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 10800 block of Deborah Drive between 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12300 block of Sweetbough Court between 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9 a.m. Aug. 21.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Aug. 27. A key was reportedly left inside.
- Two vehicles were taken in the 17600 block of Kohlhoss Road between 8 p.m. Aug. 22 and 6 a.m. Aug. 24. Both vehicles were recovered.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19600 block of Gott Street between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 26. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Cedar Street between 12:20 and 1:50 p.m. Aug. 22. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Garland Avenue between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 20 and 26. The thefts occurred on Elton Road and Southwest and Brookmoor drives. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Aug. 20 and 27. The thefts occurred in the 1500 block of April Lane and the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 20 and 24. The thefts occurred on Cloudberry Court and Hampton Hollow and Bridgewater drives. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue early Aug. 21. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8300 block of Colesville Road around 11 p.m. Aug. 24. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 11 p.m. Aug. 27. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 1400 block of Blair Mill Road between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 24. A door was reportedly left unlocked. A key was used to steal the vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2000 block of Hanover Street between 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12500 block of Prosperity Drive between 10 a.m. Aug. 22 and 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13600 block of Colgate Way between midnight Aug. 19 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Commercial burglaries
- Merchandise was taken from Home Court in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue early Aug. 24. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Dollar General in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive early Aug. 25.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 22 and 27. The thefts happened on Shellburne Terrace, W. Diamond Avenue and Downing Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18500 block of Boysenberry Drive between 10 p.m. Aug. 25 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the area of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive between midnight Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. Aug. 22. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 20 and 24. The thefts occurred on Snouffer School Road, Flower Hill Way and Roslyn Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 17700 block of Towne Crest Drive between 10 and 11 p.m. Aug. 22. A key was reportedly left inside. It was recovered the next day.
Shooting
- Three people shot a man in the 17600 block of Topfield Drive around 2:40 p.m. Aug. 25.
