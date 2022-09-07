6202 Landon Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,395,000
Sold price: $2,395,000
8709 Burdette Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,399,000
Sold price: $2,275,000
9541 Wild Oak Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,859,950
Sold price: $2,050,000
5904 Johnson Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,650,000
Sold price: $2,020,000
7225 Armat Drive, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,500,000
Sold price: $2,000,000
9505 Ewing Drive, Bethesa
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,890,000
Sold price: $1,840,000
10012 Mayfield Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,729,000
Sold price: $1,729,000
6305 Lone Oak Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,680,000