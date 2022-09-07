Silver Spring man dies after collision in Prince George’s County

Treyone Clermont, 27, of Silver Spring, died after Prince George’s County Police say his vehicle crashed with another vehicle in the 3400 block of Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, Clermont’s vehicle was struck after another car crossed the center line of Brown Station Road. [Prince George’s Daily Voice]

Bethesda wood pellet company partnering with D.C. company on sustainable jet fuel production

The Bethesda firm Enviva Inc, which manufactures sustainable wood pellets used to generate clean energy, is partnering with Washington, D.C.-based Alder Fuels — a new company that converts forest and agricultural waste into jet fuel. Enviva plans to supply Alder Fuels with up to 750,000 metric tons of woody biomass each year. The biomass will be used in Alder’s future southeast production facility, and expects Enviva to start delivering materials there in 2024. [Washington Business Journal]

Takoma Park Police seeking information about reported armed robbery

Takoma Park Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were involved in an armed robbery on Sunday. According to police, someone was walking toward University Boulevard no Anne Street around 10 p.m. Sunday when two males armed with handguns approached him, pushed him down and ordered that he not look at them. The victim complied and gave the males his property, police have said. The males then fled in a black four-door sedan. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Rain with a high of 73 degrees.

