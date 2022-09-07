More than 50 years after a Montgomery County deputy sheriff was fatally shot while on duty in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police have arrested the suspect, who they say was living in upstate New York under a different surname for more than 45 years.

The case is the oldest cold case solved by the department, according to police.

Larry David Becker, now 71, is accused of killing Capt. James Tappen Hall, a county special deputy sheriff, in October 1971. County authorities announced the arrest during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police were called to the Manor Country Club in the 14900 block of Carrolton Road around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 23, 1971. Officers found Hall suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries three days later.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin, who grew up in the county, said he remembers the shock and sadness that rippled through the community after Hall’s death. Hall was working as an off-duty deputy the night he was shot in order to supplement income for his family, Popkin said.

“Sadly, that night at age 53, Jim was ambushed, rushed to the hospital and passed away a few days later at Montgomery General Hospital,” he said.

Police Chief Marcus Jones said that in October 2021, on the 50th anniversary of Hall’s death, Detective Katie Leggett and Cpl. Lisa Killen, of the department’s cold case unit, decided to take another look at the case, which had gone cold. Leggett and Killen determined that investigators had interviewed Becker in 1973, but he wasn’t labeled a suspect at the time.

Leggett and Killen then determined that Becker began using the last name “Smith” starting around 1975 and had been living in Little Falls, N.Y., Jones said.

On Sept. 1, Leggett and Killen interviewed Becker (now known as Smith), and he admitted to shooting Hall, Jones said. Becker was arrested and charged with murder. He has waived extradition, Jones said, and will likely be in Montgomery County by the end of the week.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Wednesday that he expects Becker will have a bond review hearing as soon as Monday, and the matter will then be forwarded to a grand jury. Becker faces a life term in prison if convicted, McCarthy said.

Capt. James Tappen Hall. Courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

Jones said the arrest of Hall’s killer is a “tremendous accomplishment,” and is personal for him because Hall’s nephew, Cpl. Frank Hall, was Jones’s training corporal when he came to the department 36 years ago.

“To come full circle, to really kind of bring this home for me is personal. It’s personal in a different kind of way,” he said.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com