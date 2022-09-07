This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022, to include additional details and comments.

A North Bethesda woman has been unsuccessful in challenging the county Board of Elections’ decision that disqualified her from running as an unaffiliated, or independent, candidate in County Council District 4.

Paula Bienenfeld, an archaeologist and longtime local political observer, declared she was running for the council district — which covers North Bethesda, Kensington, Silver Spring and Takoma Park — earlier this year. She said she is deciding whether to appeal a court’s decision which prevented her from getting on the general election ballot.

In order to get on the ballot as an independent candidate, she needed to gather signatures from 1% of the eligible registered voters in the district, per state law. According to a news release from Bienenfeld, she submitted a petition with more than 1,350 signatures on July 29, before the deadline of Aug. 1.

But the county Board of Elections determined that hundreds of the signatures were invalid, leaving Bienenfeld with 997 approved signatures as of Aug. 18, according to the news release. That meant she was 22 signatures short of the required threshold.

Bienenfeld’s attorneys appealed the board’s decision on Aug. 29, the release stated. The county Board of Elections admitted mistakes were made in reviewing the petition, and eight signatures were added, meaning she was 14 signatures short of the 1,019 required to appear on the November ballot.

On Wednesday, Bienenfeld and her attorneys argued in Montgomery County Circuit Court that more signatures should be allowed. Judge Steven Salant agreed, but only for four signatures meaning Bienenfeld didn’t qualify for the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, which takes place in November.

During the court hearing, Bienenfeld was joined by Mateo Forero-Norena, her attorney, while Kevin Karpinski, the county Board of Elections’ attorney, was joined by Daniel Korbin, an assistant attorney general for Maryland.

Karpinski first corrected the record that showed that the county Board of Elections had made mistakes on seven signatures, not eight, meaning Bienenfeld needed to reverse the board’s decision on 15 signatures.

Bienenfeld challenged more than 20 decisions made by the county Board of Elections. Forero-Norena contended that voters’ signatures should have been counted, which differed based on the signature. Some showed that voters had signed with a middle initial, instead of a full middle name, which should have counted per state law, he argued.

But multiple times, Karpinski argued that the middle initial was either not legible, or could not be seen at all. And in others, he said the name did not match the name of the voter registered with the county and state.

On other signatures, dates were the point of contention. Some voters had marked when they signed by the order of date, month and year, instead of month, date and year. Some hadn’t included the full date.

Forero-Norena said that multiple signatures should be counted because the person who handed out the petition had verified the dates. But Karpinski said on multiple challenges that either a clear date couldn’t be identifed, or that one hadn’t been provided at all.

Throughout the hearing, Salant asked multiple questions of both parties. Representatives of both Bienenfeld and the county observed, as Salant was essentially tasked with determining the legality of parts of the candidate’s petition, a high-stakes decision on her paperwork and attempt to run in an independent in a new County Council district.

During his ruling, which occurred in the afternoon and hours after arguments were made on Wednesday, Salant explained his position on each challenged signature. By the end of his review, he said the Board of Elections had improperly rejected four of them, meaning Bienenfeld’s total was 1,008 valid signatures.

Bienenfeld said she would decide whether to to appeal the Circuit Court’s decision to the Court of Special Appeals within the next few days. But the case shows the larger issue of how difficult it is for independent candidates to get on the ballot, she said.

She said that her and her attorney reviewed the county’s voter rolls and found several mistakes, particuarly when it comes to the names registered with the county. Ultimately, the state statute used in court Wednesday to review names and other parts of the petition prevents independent candidates from getting on the ballot because it’s “onerous,” she added.

“I think it’s this larger issue of, if the intent of the statute is to prevent fraud, that’s not what the implementation is, that’s not what’s happening [here in court],” Bienenfeld said.

Karpinski said after the hearing that he agreed with Salant’s decision. The county’s Board of Elections staff reviewed the signatures to see whether they should count or not, not the Board of Elections’ members, he said.

He added that he believes the petition process is suitable for independents to get on the ballot, but that it can always be changed.

“That’s why we have elected officials that enact laws to determine how many signatures you need. That’s way above my paygrade,” Karpinski said about the petition requirements and whether to change them.