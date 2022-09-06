State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts

After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.

In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to suspend a state law that prohibits the opening of any mail-in ballot envelope before the Wednesday after election and asks the court to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. [Maryland Matters]

‘From the jump, an attack.’ Child trauma experts weigh in on police video from Silver Spring incident

Five experts analyzed body camera footage from an incident in 2020 in which a 5-year-old walked away from his Silver Spring elementary school and was confronted by police a short distance away. The experts called the officers’ behavior during the interaction as “Chapter One of the textbook of what not to do.” [Washington Post]

Memorial held to honor State Department employee hit and killed on her bicycle in Bethesda

A memorial was held on Monday to honor a woman who worked for the State Department who was hit and killed by a driver while riding her bicycle in Bethesda. [ABC7]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of about 80.

