A Silver Spring man was arrested last week after firing a gun into the air during an argument with a group of neighbors, according to Montgomery County police.

At about 8:26 p.m. Aug. 31, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive in Silver Spring. During the investigation, police said they learned there was a “physical altercation between the children of two neighbors” earlier in the day. Later, a woman related to one of the children went to the other family’s home to discuss the fight. The woman was joined by other family members, according to a Tuesday press release from police.

During the discussion a man came out of the home and pointed a gun at the crowd before firing it into the air, according to the press release.

Nobody was injured. A shell casing from a 9mm handgun was found in the yard, police said.

The man was identified by witnesses as 41-year-old Lewis Stokes. Police got a search warrant for his home and found a 9mm handgun, “a large quantity of controlled dangerous substances” and drug paraphernalia, according to the press release.

Stokes was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered Friday to be held without bond by a Montgomery County District Court judge.