Nava Thai Restaurant in downtown Wheaton announced Monday evening that it will close Sept. 11.

The Fern Street restaurant that specializes in authentic Thai food made the announcement on Instagram and Facebook. Although the comments were turned off on the Instagram post, a few commenters expressed sadness about the closing in the Facebook post.

One commenter asked if the restaurant would be closing for good and the business replied, “Unfortunately yes. We are in the process selling the restaurant.”

Another commentor asked if the restaurant intends to open another location, to which the business replied, “Sorry not at the moment.”

There were multiple comments praising and thanking Nava Thai for its cuisine.

No further information was available and no one answered the phone Tuesday morning at the restaurant.