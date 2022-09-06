While federal funding for COVID-19 tests and masks has waned, Montgomery County residents can still pick up these supplies at no cost.

County residents can continue to pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests and N95 masks at 17 of the county’s public libraries.

“There’s not an end date in sight for the foreseeable future,” Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday.

Anderson said this is because most library distribution sites have plenty of tests and masks still available.

The federal government ended its giveaway of free at-home COVID-19 tests on Friday due to a lack of congressional funding for the program. The program began in January during a surge of the omicron variant. The government distributed an estimated 600 million tests.

Anderson said if the county discontinues its distribution of tests and masks, DHHS will give advance notice before the products become unavailable.

The tests and masks are still available at these library branches: Aspen Hill, Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, Chevy Chase, Connie Morella, Damascus, Davis, Germantown, Kensington Park, Little Falls, Long Branch, Maggie Nightingale, Marilyn J. Praisner, Olney, Quince Orchard, Rockville Memorial, Twinbrook and White Oak.