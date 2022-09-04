A man has been charged with stabbing a man to death and seriously injuring another man Saturday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault, police said in a press release on Sunday. Police said Standfield’s hometown was unknown.

Rockville and Montgomery County police were called to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was suffering from a stab wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers found another man with a stab wound in his vehicle in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive. The second man died of his injuries at the scene, police said. Police did not identify the victim on Sunday, saying they would do so once his family was notified.

Officers found Standfield walking in the 900 block of Hungerford Drive and arrested him, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Court records for Standfield were not immediately available on Sunday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com