Montgomery Blair High grad stars in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power premieres Thursday on Amazon Prime Video. Its star, Montgomery Blair High School graduate Cynthia Addai-Robinson, traveled from Silver Spring to Middle Earth. [WTOP]

Maryland launches monkeypox vaccination pre-registration system

The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday that residents can sign up through a new pre-registration system to be alerted when monkeypox vaccines become available. [Maryland Matters]

Women-led wealth management firms in Rockville and Reston join forces

Two women-led wealth management firms in Greater Washington owned by the same Texas company have joined forces under a single brand. Rockville’s Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates and Reston’s Curo Private Wealth — both owned by Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm Bluespring Wealth Partners LLC — have merged and will operate as Curo Private Wealth, Bluespring announced this week. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 88

