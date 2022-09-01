Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 16 and 20. The thefts happened on Strathmore Street, Chelton Road and Bradley Boulevard. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue between 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 15 and 19. The thefts occurred on Newport Avenue, Cleves Lane and Pollard and Chesterbrook roads.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 9800 block of Avenel Farm Drive between 1:15 and 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8300 block of Grubb Road between 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 p.m. Aug. 16.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 4700 block of Cheltenham Drive between 8 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17. It was recovered Aug. 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Grosvenor Place early Aug. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Scarsdale Road between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. Aug. 19. It was recovered Aug. 19.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole property from a man in the 4300 block of Bradley Lane around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Three people stole property from an AT&T store in the 4900 block of Elm Street around 2:40 p.m. Aug. 18. The robbers displayed a handgun. They were arrested.
- Someone stole merchandise from Specs New York inside Westfield Montgomery mall in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Aug. 17. The robber was arrested.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12400 block of Braxfield Court around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 17. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Indianola Drive between 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. Aug. 16. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 3 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. Aug. 18. Two thefts occurred in the 9600 and 9700 blocks of Overlea Drive and the other occurred in the 9700 block of Watts Branch Drive.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 17 and 19. The thefts occurred in the 14400 block of Pebble Hill Lane and the 11100 block of Freas Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 17300 block of Chiswell Road between 8:50 and 10 p.m. Aug. 14. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered Aug. 15.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 15 and 19. The thefts occurred in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive and the 8000 block of Eastern Drive. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 9 and 19. The thefts occurred on Alton Parkway, Georgia Avenue, Lyttonsville Road and Garwood Street. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 500 block of East Indian Spring Drive between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 6 a.m. Aug. 19.
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Powder Mill Road between Aug. 18 and 20.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 13 and 19. The thefts happened on Stewart Lane, Cherry Hill Road and the area of Plum Orchard and Sweet Clover drives. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace between 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Wayne and Georgia avenues around 3:50 p.m. Aug. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered Aug. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Glenville Road between 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and 4 a.m. Aug. 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace between 9 p.m. Aug. 17 and 7:15 a.m. Aug. 18. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of Branch Drive between 5:45 and 6:10 p.m. Aug. 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered Aug. 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive between 10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 5 p.m. Aug. 16. A window was reportedly left open. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive around 11 a.m. Aug. 18. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 18.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 12400 block of Palermo Drive between 11 p.m. Aug. 17 and 6:15 a.m. Aug. 18.
Armed robberies
- Someone assaulted a man and took property from him in the area of Georgia and Sligo avenues around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14. The robber displayed an “unknown object.”
- Three people assaulted a man and took his money in the 1000 block of Merrimac Drive around 5:45 p.m. Aug. 16. The robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone stole merchandise from Silver Spring Jewelry in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early Aug. 18. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Willow Creek Drive between 8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 8 a.m. Aug. 17.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 17 and 19. The thefts occurred in the 7900 block of Otter Cove Court and the area of Arrowhead Road and Montgomery Village Avenue. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 9900 block of Shelburne Terrace between 8 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive between noon and 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19100 block of Montgomery Village Avenue between 8 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. Aug. 14. It was recovered Aug. 17.
Armed carjacking
- Two people stole a man’s vehicle in the area of Boysenberry Drive and Christopher Avenue early Aug. 18. The robbers displayed weapons. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
