As many prepare to bid summer farewell over the Labor Day weekend, some Montgomery County communities will hold activities to celebrate the holiday while local government offices will be closed and public transportation will be operating on altered schedules on Monday.

According to a news release from Montgomery County government, there will be several closures or changes in operating times for various offices on Labor Day.

Some of the closures include county offices, state offices and courts, state Motor Vehicle Administrations offices, Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations, libraries and the Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center.

Ride On, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Ride On extra, Flex and the MARC train and commuter bus will not be in service. TRiPS Silver Spring commuter store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the TRiPS Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

For the full list of upcoming closures and altered hours, visit the county’s website.

Labor Day Art Show Glen Echo

The Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture presents its 51st Annual Labor Day Art Show noon to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday in the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd.

The exhibition features more than 200 artists from the Mid-Atlantic region. The show displays works in various forms of artistic media including sculptures, paintings and drawings, ceramics, photography and glass.

Labor Day parade and festival in Kensington

The Kensington Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Park and ends at the grandstand next to Noyes Children’s Library. The parade will include marching bands, equestrian show groups, dance groups and floats.

The festival featuring food trucks, vendors and activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Armory Avenue.

The parade and festival will be held rain or shine.

Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg

After a two-year hiatus, the city of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Department hold the 84th Annual Labor Day Parade from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday along East Diamond and Russell Avenues in Old Towne.

The parade will feature an assortment of high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, antique cars and fire engines, equestrian units, clowns and more. Food vendors will be located at Olde Towne Plaza, 1 S. Summit Ave., and in the parking lot next to the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Station.