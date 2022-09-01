Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park

Recent artwork on a Takoma Park sidewalk has caused a dispute between community members and the the city’s government.

City officials say the latex paint used on the sidewalk is considered graffiti and needs to be cleaned, something that some residents dispute. Other residents, however, say that the project is against city law and that it should be removed.

The seemingly innocent neighborhood debate has come to loggerheads on social media and in neighorhood listservs, as residents debate the role of public art, versus what should be allowed in place spaces. [DCist]

Rockville pharmaceuticals sees high trading day on market

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, a Rockville-based company that develops treatments for cancer patients that reduce the side effects of when they undergo radiation treatment, saw a good day in trading on Wednesday.

In the early hours of trading, the stock nearly quadrupled in value, before ending at $38.48 a share, a more than 350% jump from the start of the day. [WTOP]

County to continue at-home COVID-19 test kit distribution as federal program ends

Montgomery County will continue to distribute COVID-19 test kits via libraries and other sites, and offer county-run testing clinics, as the federal program for home delivery for at-home test kits ends this week.

The rapid test kit distribution started in January, the same time the federal government started offering their program. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 88 degrees

