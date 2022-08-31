Two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown have left at least 200 customers without water since Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC).

Clopper Road is closed between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road due to repairs, the utility posted on Twitter.

WSSC estimates that water service will be restored around noon. In the meantime, people can go to United Church of Christ of Seneca Valley at 13421 Clopper Road, where water is being handed out.

The first water main break occurred in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg in a 24-inch main, WSSC posted on Twitter. That break occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSSC spokeswoman Lyn Riggins.

The second break on the same main, which occurred in the 12400 block of Clopper Road in Germantown, was about a half mile from the first break and occurred around 10:30 p.m., Riggins said.

Northwest High School in Germantown announced it is closing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to a water main break.

