U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Germantown man from El Salvador this month after authorities say he was wanted by Montgomery County police on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Jose Efrain Mejia Alas, 34, when he tried to board a flight to El Salvador on Aug. 21 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection. Mejia Alas was wanted by Montgomery County police for two counts of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other charges, according to authorities.

Mejia Alas told customs agents that he came to the United States illegally six years ago. Customs officers then placed an immigration detainer on him for a return to the custody of customs agents for removal proceedings after his Montgomery County criminal charges are adjudicated, according to the press release.

Court records indicate that a warrant was served to Mejia Alas on Aug. 23 and he is currently being held without bond.

Customs and Border Patrol announced the arrest of Mejia Alas along with the arrest of another Salvadoran national living in Baltimore County on Wednesday.

Mejia Alas’s attorney, Maria Mena, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

