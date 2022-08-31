First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County looking to expand to Virginia next year

Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, is hoping to expand its operation to Virginia next year and eventually achieve national distribution. Black Viking’s beers were first sold at a Gaithersburg liquor store in October 2021, and the company’s products can now be found in about 20 stores in Maryland and the District of Columbia. [WTOP]

Montgomery County historical group trying to identify house in painting

The Montgomery County historical group Montgomery History is looking for someone who can identify a house in a painting that is part of its collection. The painting depicts a white house on top of a hill somewhere in the county. The group tweeted a picture of the painting on Monday in search of answers. [Fox 5]

Gaithersburg toddler to be featured on Times Square screen in New York for Down Syndrome awareness month

Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, of Gaithersburg, will be featured on the jumbotron in New York’s Times Square on Sept. 17 as part of Down Syndrome awareness month. The screen will feature a one-hour video containing about 500 photos of people with Down Syndrome from across the country. [WJLA]

