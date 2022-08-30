Amazon Fresh holding grand opening Thursday in Chevy Chase Lake

The grocery store Amazon Fresh is holding a grand opening Thursday at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use development.

A mailed advertisement states that the grand opening of the store will be at 7 a.m. and will include samples as well as giveaways of Amazon.com gift cards to the first 250 customers in line.

Amazon Fresh stores are known for their high-tech Amazon Dash Carts, in which customers can skip the checkout line if they sign in to a mobile application, place their bags in their cart and exit through the Dash Cart Lane. The cart uses “computer vision algorithms” and “sensor fusion” to identify items customers place in the cart, and customers’ payments are processed using the credit card on file with their Amazon accounts.

Amazon Fresh’s Chevy Chase Lake store joins another Amazon Fresh that opened in Friendship Heights one year ago. A third Amazon Fresh is under construction in the former Office Depot building on Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg.

The Chevy Chase Lake store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to the mailer.

MacGuffins Bar now open at AMC theater in Westfield Montgomery mall

MacGuffins Bar opened inside the AMC Montgomery 16 theater, inside Westfield Montgomery mall, a few weeks ago, according to AMC employee Katherine Simms.

MacGuffins, a bar that is in AMC theaters throughout the country, is currently serving beer, wine and some mixed drinks, Simms told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday. A more detailed cocktail menu may be on the way soon, she said.

MacGuffins serves its alcoholic beverages in plastic cups that customers may bring into theaters. The bar at the mall theater is open from 4 p.m. until closing on weekdays, and all day on weekends, Simms said.

Bethesda Bagels celebrating 40th anniversary with giveaways at Bethesda Row location

Bethesda Bagels is celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary with a giveaway of $40 gift cards to the first 40 customers at its Bethesda Row location at 4819 Bethesda Ave. when it opens at 7 a.m. Friday.

The store is advertising that there will be other giveaways at the store over the weekend and on social media, in addition to the gift cards.

Bethesda Bagels has five locations throughout the greater Washington, D.C., area, including Montgomery County locations in Bethesda Row, North Bethesda’s Wildwood shopping center and Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village shopping center.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com