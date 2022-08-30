Potomac businessman David Blair – who lost his bid to oust incumbent Marc Elrich by 32 votes in the July Democratic primary for county executive– set a new record for spending in that contest, according to a campaign finance disclosure report filed late Monday with the State Board of Elections.

Blair ended up breaking his own spending record from the 2018 county executive primary after declaring in an interview last fall that “I can’t imagine” spending as much money as he did in his first matchup with Elrich – when he spent a record $5.7 million, $5.4 million of that coming from his own pocket.

A report filed by the Blair campaign a day ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline covered a seven-week period from July 4 through Aug. 23, with virtually all of the money in the report spent or obligated during the final two weeks leading up to the July 19 primary.

It showed the Blair campaign spending another $1.48 million, on top of $5.07 million spent earlier since Blair announced his candidacy in the spring of 2021 – for total expenditures of $6.55 million, or about $850,000 more than his campaign spent in the 2018 primary.

Blair – a former health care services company executive — reported pumping nearly $1.38 million of his own money into the campaign in its closing weeks. Added to $4.8 million in his personal funds previously directed to the 2022 campaign, it brought his total self-financing this time to just under $6.18 million, or $780,000 more than what he sunk into his 2018 candidacy.

His additional investment — supplemented by about $410,000 in outside contributions, $9,500 of that in the closing weeks of the campaign — brought Blair a bit closer to winning the nomination this year, although he still fell agonizingly short.

After losing to Elrich by a mere 77 votes in the 2018 primary, he came up 32 votes short following a recount that concluded less than a week ago: 55,504 votes to 55,472 votes, a margin of just two one-hundredths of a percentage point.

Elrich and the other major contender in this year’s Democratic primary for county executive, at-large County Council Member Hans Riemer, had not yet filed their latest campaign disclosure reports as of late Monday. But Elrich and Riemer – both of whom relied on the county’s public campaign finance system, created nearly eight years ago – appear to have been outspent by Blair by a factor of more than 6-1.

While the $6.18 million in personal funds that Blair pumped into his campaign this time are labeled as loans, candidates who lend money to their own campaigns rarely receive repayment—with these funds usually ending up as de facto contributions.

Although private polls as recently as March showed Elrich with a comfortable lead in the race, Blair was able to cut into that margin with the aid of a saturation TV ad campaign that ran on Washington, D.C.-area broadcast channels in the closing weeks of the contest.

Blair’s latest disclosure report showed him spending $732,000 on media in the last couple of weeks of the campaign, with $584,000 of that spent on TV advertising.

Added to previously reported media expenses, the Blair campaign all-told spent just over $3 million on media, with about $2.43 million of this going for TV ads.

Meanwhile, households with Democratic voters received a steady stream of glossy Blair flyers in their mailboxes: The Blair campaign spent a total of just over $875,000 on direct mail, with about $325,000 of that coming in the last two weeks leading up to the primary.

Prior to the 2018 Blair campaign – whose spending has now been eclipsed by this year’s candidacy – the most expensive county executive campaign in county history took place in 2006, when then-County Council Member Steve Silverman spent about $2.7 million in a losing bid for the Democratic nomination.

This story will be updated.

Louis Peck, a contributing editor for Bethesda Magazine, can be reached at: lou.peck@bethesdamagazine.com.