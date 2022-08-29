Raskin launches bid to lead House Oversight panel

The race for the top Democratic seat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee got more crowded on Friday when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) entered the contest to replace the outgoing chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). [The Hill]

Maryland court rules D.C.-area sniper to be resentenced

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. [NBC4]

Bustling Montgomery Co. back-to-school fair helps get kids prepped for class

Bustling again post-pandemic, Montgomery County’s back-to-school fair on Saturday at Westfield Wheaton Mall drew crowds that were easily double the size of last year’s turnout. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91

