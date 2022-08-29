This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, to include the latest information

A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg on Monday afternoon and a fire broke out, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters were responding to the townhome that had caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive.

See more Update – Orchard Ridge Drive, collision, vehicle struck townhouse, building caught fire, driver trapped & extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported one adult Pri1 trauma, Bar and structure fire is extinguished, likely several families will be displaced https://t.co/ETFyFHgznC pic.twitter.com/vQvpSrCk5r — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 29, 2022

The driver was trapped and extricated, according to Piringer. They were taken to the hospital and were in critical condition as of 4:30 p.m.

Piringer wrote that multiple families will likely be displaced from the building.

Battalion Chief Jay Blake posted on Twitter that one person had injuries considered life threatening.

The area where the fire occurred is near the Kentlands development.

