This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, to include the latest information
A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg on Monday afternoon and a fire broke out, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.
MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters were responding to the townhome that had caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive.
The driver was trapped and extricated, according to Piringer. They were taken to the hospital and were in critical condition as of 4:30 p.m.
Piringer wrote that multiple families will likely be displaced from the building.
Battalion Chief Jay Blake posted on Twitter that one person had injuries considered life threatening.
The area where the fire occurred is near the Kentlands development.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com