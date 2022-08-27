County police have identified Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42 , of Bethesda as the cyclist who died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda.

Langenkamp was a U.S. State Department employee, according to published reports.

According to police, Langenkamp was riding east in a bike lane in the 5200 block of River Road around 4 p.m. when the red 2014 Volvo D13 truck, also traveling east, turned right into the parking lot of 5244 River Road. The truck struck Langenkamp and ran over her, police said Friday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded and Langenkamp was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The collision occurred near the Beacon Building Products roofing supply center, according to authorities. The driver of the truck was at the scene, according to police.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway remained closed for several hours while the police investigated the collision, with one lane in each direction open to traffic.