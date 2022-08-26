The popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic announced on social media that Sept. 4 would be its last day of service, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and terms of its lease renewal.

The neighborhood restaurant and bar, at 6939 Laurel Ave., offers primarily locally sourced menu staples such as wood grilled chicken, served with Crème Fraiche, mashed potatoes, haricot vert and natural jus, and Addie’s mussels, served with tomato, garlic and lemon.

“The last 2 ½ years of the pandemic have been merciless, unforgiving, and ultimately a hardship from which we could not recover,” said a post on its Instagram and Facebook accounts. “At the same time out lease is set to expire and we have been unable to come to an agreement with the landlord on how to move forward.”

Republic was launched in December 2013 in Takoma Park as part of Black’s Restaurant Group, which operates a half-dozen other food establishments in the Washington, D.C., area including Black’s Bar & Kitchen in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle

The farewell announcement post generated over 150 comments on Instagram and nearly 40 comments on Facebook, with customers sharing grief over the closure and reminiscences of positive memories created at the restaurant.

Employees will not lose their jobs, according to the farewell announcement post.

“Thank you to our wonderful guests for their continued support,” the post said. “Thank you to the town of Takoma Park for embracing us as part of the community. Thank you to our amazing employees, past and present, for supporting the vision of Republic.”

The closing announcement won’t be all bad news for Republic employees.

“Fortunately, we are able to move the staff from Republic to our other restaurants where they hope to see you soon!” the post said. “Small businesses are struggling every day. Please continue to support your favorite restaurants and local shops.”

No one answered the phone at the restaurant on Friday morning.