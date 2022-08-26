Andy’s Pizza to open its first suburban Maryland restaurant

Andy’s Pizza plans to open a new restaurant in Bethesda, its first in suburban Maryland, as part of a larger regional expansion. [Washington Business Journal]

Magruder High School student sells homemade ice cream, donates profits to fight cancer

To honor her grandmother who died from cancer, a Col. Zadok Magruder High School student started a homemade ice cream business and is donating all of the profits. [NBC4]

A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government

With Democrat Wes Moore favored to win the November gubernatorial election to replace Larry Hogan, many Democratic political and policy mavens are contemplating life out of the wilderness — and possible high-level jobs with the Moore administration. And that could have a profound impact on what county governments look like. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds and chance of showers, with a high near 91

In case you missed it:

Female bicyclist dies in crash on River Road in Bethesda

Residents of 30 apartments remain displaced after electrical fire in North Bethesda building

Hogan’s I-495, I-270 widening plan gets green light from Federal Highway Administration