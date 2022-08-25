7121 Fairfax Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,000,000
Sold price: $3,040,950
9115 Paytley Bridge Lane, Potomac
Four-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,000,000
Sold price: $1,950,000
8401 River Rock Terrace, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,700,000
Sold price: $1,925,838
8307 Whittier Blvd., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,875,000
Sold price: $1,900,000
8213 Kerry Road, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,750,000
Sold price: $1,725,000
4421 Chalfont Place, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,000
Sold price: $1,716,000
7919 Greentree Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,499,500
Sold price: $1,580,300
5600 Overlea Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,600,000
Sold price: $1,515,000
8320 Snug Hill Lane, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,599,000
Sold price: $1,500,000