Residents who live in about 30 units of a North Bethesda apartment building remained displaced Thursday evening following an electrical fire, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

Around 12:30 p.m. an electrical fire broke out in the north tower of Grosvenor House at 10101 Grosvenor Place, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat. The fire was on the ninth floor and heavy smoke was found on multiple floors, Piringer said. A sprinkler that activated contained the fire, he said.

See more More – Grovesnor House; Floors 8,9 & 10 of north wing are unihabitable (residents from ~30 apartments displaced); Damage ~$800K, incl $750K structure & $50K contents; Cause, accidental, most probably unknown malfunction/failure (arc) within electric busway https://t.co/yI719fP9vX pic.twitter.com/xnOqwy77s3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 25, 2022

About 85 firefighters responded, Piringer posted on Twitter.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Piringer.

The entire 400-unit building — both the north and south towers — was evacuated and the power was shut off during the investigation, Piringer said.

As of 5:30 p.m., power had been restored in the south tower and residents were returning. Power had not been restored to the north tower, although most of that tower’s residents were allowed back in, he said.

North tower residents in about 30 apartments on the eighth, ninth and 10th floors that are close to where the fire occurred could not reenter their units because they were severely damaged and are uninhabitable, Piringer said. The Red Cross is on scene to help those who need shelter, Piringer said.

