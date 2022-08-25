Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 7 and 12. Affected streets included East West Highway, Lyttonsville and Grubb roads, Colston Drive, Leonard and Chevy Chase Lake drives. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 5 and 10. The thefts occurred in the 4700 block of Cheltenham Drive and the 4900 block of Battery Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 1 and 13. The thefts occurred in the 9400 block of Connecticut Avenue and the 4000 block of Denfeld Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 8 and 11. Two thefts occurred in the 5800 block of Ridgefield Road and one occurred in the 4900 block of Redford Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 9.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Saunders Lane between 3 and 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Garfield Street between 11 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7 a.m. Aug. 11. It was recovered Aug. 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Auto Park Avenue early Aug. 12. Force was reported.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Call Your Mother Deli in the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 8 and 12.
- Property was taken from Furniture & Rug Depot in the 5200 block of Randolph Road early Aug. 12. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money and property from a man in the 1900 block of East West Highway around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 10. The robber displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike around 8:40 a.m. Aug. 8.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 16500 block of Baederwood Lane early Aug. 13.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 4 and 12. Affected streets included Aldersgate Road, Exchange Court and Overlea, Copenhaver and Milbern drives. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15100 block of Springfield Road between 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 a.m. Aug. 9.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue between 3 and 3:10 p.m. Aug. 6.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 16900 block of Briardale Road between 3 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Arrive Apartments in the 5900 block of Montrose Road between 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9 p.m. Aug. 13. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Chick-Fil-A in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike early Aug. 13. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 5 and 11. The thefts happened on W. Falkland Lane, East West Highway, the area of Eastern Avenue and Portal Drive, Blair Mill Road, 13th Street and Burlington Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 8 and 13. The thefts occurred in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street and the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Aug. 4 and 11. The thefts happened in the 700 block of Lowander Lane and the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11000 block of Lockwood Drive around 2:50 p.m. Aug. 13.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Craiglawn Road between 8:30 a.m. July 25 and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Force was reported.
- Money and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 7 and 9. The thefts occurred in the 14100 block of Aldora Circle and the 14200 block of Old Columbia Pike. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue between 6:25 and 8:15 a.m. Aug. 13. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of University Boulevard between 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Mahan Road around 12:40 p.m. Aug. 7. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A golf cart was taken in the 3100 block of Gracefield Road around 8:50 p.m. Aug. 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
- Two vehicles were taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard on Aug. 10 and 13.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole property from a man in the 8400 block of Fenton Street around 11:10 p.m. Aug. 11. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Three people stole money and property from a man in the 8800 block of Garland Avenue early Aug. 12. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a construction trailer at Silver Place in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 6:50 a.m. Aug. 12. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from a kiosk at Ellsworth Place in the 8600 block of Colesville Road early Aug. 12. Force was reported.
- Money and merchandise were taken from Quality Beer & Wine in the 13800 block of Old Columbia Pike early Aug. 11. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle between 10:20 and 11:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 5 and 10. The thefts occurred in the 19200 block of Thomas Farm Road and the 9400 block of Hickory View Place. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was stolen in the 9600 block of Marathon Terrace between 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
