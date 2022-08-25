MCPS taking steps to improve school safety

Montgomery County Public Schools announced this week that it has taken multiple actions to bolster school security as students return to school on Monday.

The district has increased the number of cluster security coordinators from six to nine within its central office, which will decrease the caseload on those positions, officials said. Also, 12 “rovers” have been hired to support elementary schools, and also secondary schools if needed.

There also was specialized active shooting training for Montgomery County police’s SWAT teams over the summer, in light of the shooting at Magruder High School earlier this year. [Montgomery Community Media]

Meridian Group names new president

Meridian Group, a large development company based in Bethesda, has named a new president.

Mark King, who has spent a decade at the company and been the chief operating officer and chief financial officer, is now the president and chief operating officer.

Meridian was the most active developer in the Washington, D.C. region in 2021 with nearly 7 million square foot under construction. [Washington Business Journal]

Two injured in Silver Spring crash

A car crash down an enbankment and into a wooded area in Silver Spring early Tuesday left two people injured.

The crash occured around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue were shut down to traffic for a few hours. The two people in the car suffered minor injuries. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees

In case you missed it …

Elrich wins Democratic primary for county executive

MCPS, teachers union reach new agreement on special education staffing incentives

What you need to know about the Bidens’ Thursday night appearance at Richard Montgomery High School