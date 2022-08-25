An environmental impact statement for Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen Interstates 495 and 270 has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) – clearing a major hurdle in the project and making it eligible for federal funding.

Nearly five years ago, Hogan proposed widening all of the Beltway in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as well as I-270, and installing two toll lanes in each direction to help pay for the project. Last year, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced that the first phase had been scaled back, and now only includes the replacement of the American Legion Bridge, the portion of I-270 that runs to the I-370 interchange and the westernmost section of I-495 that leads to I-270. The cost of this work is estimated to be between $3.75 billion and $4.25 billion.

According to state transportation officials, the plan “avoids all residential and business displacements and significantly reduces impact on parkland, right of way and other resources…” It also replaces the American Legion Bridge, which is 60 years old.

County Executive Marc Elrich and some County Council members and other state and local officials have criticized Hogan’s project due to environmental concerns and the belief that it will not solve the region’s traffic problems. In July, Elrich urged federal officials to delay a decision on the plan for 60 days to give the public time to review the impact statement, which is more than 26,000 pages.

On Thursday the State Highway Administration (SHA) and FHWA announced its approval, which is the final milestone in a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The environmental review process lasted four years and included multiple public workshops and hearings, according to a press release.

Hogan applauded the decision, saying in a press release that the state has applied for a federal grant to help pay for the increased cost of the project resulting from “years of federal bureaucratic delays—along with political stall tactics by Montgomery County politicians ignoring the will of their constituents.”

“This interstate project will address one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country, create more jobs and opportunities, and expand bike, transit, and pedestrian infrastructure,” the governor said in a press release. “It is exactly the kind of bold and forward-thinking solution that Marylanders have been crying out for, for years if not decades.”

Earlier this month, the FHWA was scheduled to approve the impact statement, but announced a delay in its review of the environmental impact statement. Following that announcement, Hogan, who has less than five months left in office, threatened to sue the FHA. The Sierra Club and other local organizations have argued that the public deserves more time to review the lengthy impact statement.

The project will move forward to the state Board of Public Works for additional steps. The board’s members are Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis. Among the steps remaining is the approval of a final contract with Accelerate Maryland Partners – the consortium of private companies working with the state to carry out the project.

