This story was updated at 5:20 and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to include the latest information.

A female bicyclist died Thursday afternoon following a collision with a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of River Road, near the Beacon Building Products roofing supply center, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Shiera Goff, a Montgomery County Police spokeswoman, later confirmed to Bethesda Beat that a bicyclist had died. The name of the woman will be released when next of kin has been properly notified, according to police.

The driver of the truck was on scene, according to police.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway was closed for the police investigation following the crash, according to Piringer. As of 6:30 p.m., one lane in each direction was open to traffic, police said.

