Purple Line construction to ramp up

Construction on the light rail Purple Line, which will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, is set to ramp up after almost two years. Last week, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 11 signed a collective bargaining agreement with the Purple Line’s new contractor, Maryland Transit Solutions. [WTOP]

Loudoun to Montgomery bridge over Potomac River among proposals in Northern Virginia transportation plan

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s draft $75 billion long-range transportation plan includes a proposal for a bridge over the Potomac River connecting Loudoun and Montgomery counties. Several similar proposals for a new bridge have been made over the years, but none have advanced. [Washington Business Journal]

More than 3,000 backpacks donated at charity event in Potomac

Organizers of an annual ice cream social and backpack drive set a record by getting more than 3,000 new backpacks donated — above their goal of 2,500. The event, which took place Saturday in Potomac, is a back-to-school drive to benefit Interfaith Works. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees.

