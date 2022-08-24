More than a month after primary Election Day and after a recount of more than 140,000 ballots, incumbent Marc Elrich has once again won the Democratic primary for county executive, by 32 votes.

Elrich, 72, of Takoma Park beat Potomac’s David Blair, 53, in a rematch of the 2018 Democratic primary. In 2018, Elrich topped Blair by 77 votes, and then beat Republican Robin Ficker — a perennial local candidate — and Nancy Floreen, a longtime Democrat who ran as an independent candidate, in the November general election.

Elrich will face Reardon Sullivan, former chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee, this November. Devin Battley had previously considered running for the Democratic primary, but later filed his intent to run as a Green Party candidate for the seat.

On Monday, Battley said he wouldn’t be on the general election ballot in November, as he didn’t get the nomination from Green Party leadership in the county and state.

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 4 to 1 in voter registration in the county, Elrich would be the favorite to win the general election.

This year, in the Democratic primary, Elrich ultimately triumphed by 32 votes after a recount. Elrich received 55,504 votes, and Blair got 55,472.

Elrich won the July 19 primary by 35 votes after it took county election workers weeks to count more than 75,000 mail-in ballots and more than 7,000 provisional ballots.

Initially it appeared that Elrich had won by 42 votes. Then, a day before the election results were to be certified by the county Board of Elections, election workers found 102 additional provisional ballots and Elrich’s lead decreased to 35 votes after the canvassing of those ballots.

During the recount, election workers manually recounted more than 140,000 ballots in a gymnasium at the Germantown Community Center, a process that took four days. Election workers then spent a fifth and sixth day completing an audit of more than 75,000 mail-in ballots, a process they had also done for all other ballots.

The Board of Elections then certified the results of the recount at a meeting on Wednesday.

The recount included more than 150 ballots that were referred to the elections board for review.

Neither Elrich or Blair appeared for the recount in Germantown, but a mini-army of campaign staffers and volunteers for each candidate observed the process, challenging decisions about ballots by the elections board with which they disagreed.

Kevin Karpinski, the board’s attorney, said the elections board’s decisions about challenged ballots stand, but the challenges serve as documentation in case either campaign chose to legally contest the decisions in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

After the recount, Elrich’s lead decreased to 32 votes. Board of Elections staff tabulated and audited the recount as different types of ballots were counted and reviewed: early voting, Election Day, provisional and mail-in.

The Democratic county executive race included two other candidates, County Council Member Hans Riemer and Peter James, a tech CEO, who finished in third and fourth place, respectively. Riemer conceded a day after Election Day, and finished with just under 20% of the vote. James received under 2% of the vote.

Elrich’s campaign highlighted his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, along with work on addressing climate change and investments in public education as some major successes of his first term.

Blair, a former executive in the health care industry, said that the county needed to do better in terms of economic development, housing and other similar issues. He pointed to a lack of business growth and loss of potential tax revenue multiple times on the campaign trail.

Elrich used the county’s public campaign financing system, while Blair self-funded his campaign, as he did in 2018. Blair spent more than $5 million of his own money in his initial race for county executive. In 2022, campaign finance reports showed that he had spent nearly as much in personal funds leading into the final weeks before Election Day.

Leading up to the recount, Elrich had been touring the county, attending various events and saying he remained confident that the election results would hold. In 2018, a partial recount resulted in Elrich’s lead shrinking by two votes, resulting in a win by just 77 votes.

He’s said he’s proud of his record during his first term in the county’s top political office — and that he hasn’t been concerned that more than half of the voters in the race chose a different candidate.