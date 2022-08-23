Java Nation is expanding its reach throughout Montgomery County to downtown Silver Spring, with plans to open a dual concept early next year consisting of both an “express” coffee bar and full-service restaurant, according to the owner.

Owner Simona Cabana told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the landlord of the building at 1010 Wayne Ave. had contacted her about possibly opening up another location. The building is kitty corner to the Silver Spring metro station garage.

“We looked at it and liked it, and we wanted to try a new neighborhood,” she said of the space.

Cabana said the express bar will feature coffee, pastries, parfaits and empanadas, among other items. The idea will be to serve customers who are in a rush, she said. Next to the bar will be a full-service restaurant that will feature a menu similar to the other locations, she said.

Cabana said the restaurant will seat a total of 110 inside and on the outdoor patio. The patio will offer entertainment such as live music on some days, she said.

The two concepts will have separate storefronts, but will connect to each other in the back, Cabana said. She anticipates an opening sometime in early 2023.

Java Nation opened its first store in Kensington less than a decade ago, and has since added locations in North Bethesda in 2020 and Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development earlier this year.

“We see a demand, so we’re definitely trying to continue to expand,” Cabana said.

Source of the Spring previously reported on Java Nation’s expansion plans last week.

